DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840,755 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.16% of DraftKings worth $39,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $215,687,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $102,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,276,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,704,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in DraftKings by 299.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after buying an additional 2,259,398 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $44.57 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 84.80%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,654.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,390,485 shares of company stock worth $132,291,151. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

