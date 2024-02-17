Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Short Interest Update

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Driven Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $49,910,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,402,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $18,583,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Driven Brands by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,646,000 after buying an additional 1,273,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Driven Brands by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,483,000 after buying an additional 1,032,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $14.20 on Friday. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRVN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

View Our Latest Report on DRVN

About Driven Brands

(Get Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Read More

