DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of DTE Energy worth $35,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $107.80 on Friday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DTE shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

