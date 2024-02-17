Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Edison International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.91.

Get Edison International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Edison International

Edison International Trading Down 0.2 %

Edison International Increases Dividend

Shares of EIX stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Edison International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Edison International by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.