Ejnar A. Knudsen III Acquires 4,000 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 4,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,778.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Green Plains Price Performance

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.01 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPRE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GPRE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,077,000 after acquiring an additional 40,622 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,479,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,945,000 after acquiring an additional 584,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,494,000 after acquiring an additional 290,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,266,000 after buying an additional 53,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,205,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,343,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.