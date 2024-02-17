Elie Melhem Sells 2,500 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

WTS stock opened at $197.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.25 and a 52-week high of $219.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.60.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

