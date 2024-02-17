Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Energizer were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,826,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,797,000 after acquiring an additional 203,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,738,000 after acquiring an additional 195,988 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Energizer by 5.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,246,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,194,000 after purchasing an additional 291,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Energizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,211,000 after purchasing an additional 35,710 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Energizer by 1.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE ENR opened at $30.27 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.73 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENR

Energizer Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.