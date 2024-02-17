Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Raised to $150.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ENTG. StockNews.com upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.80.

Entegris stock opened at $136.81 on Thursday. Entegris has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $140.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 114.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.50.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,492,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Entegris by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,168,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,458,058,000 after buying an additional 2,826,137 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 3,490.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,970,000 after buying an additional 1,007,233 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 9,839.3% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after acquiring an additional 694,554 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,813,000.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

