Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

ENTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Entegris from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.80.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $136.81 on Wednesday. Entegris has a 12 month low of $69.37 and a 12 month high of $140.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $267,847.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

