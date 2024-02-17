Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.22% of Entergy worth $42,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 157.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 108.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.91. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $111.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

