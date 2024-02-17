Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFSC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,472,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $41.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.00. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $56.04.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $166.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.53 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.28%. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.69%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

