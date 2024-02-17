EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Raised to $345.00 at Mizuho

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $340.00 to $345.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $326.27.

EPAM opened at $312.21 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $341.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

