Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Sells $101,396.64 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Camp Peter Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 17th, Camp Peter Van sold 420 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.56, for a total transaction of $339,595.20.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $856.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $816.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $779.82. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $661.66 and a 12-month high of $881.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $1,574,132,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 6,589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,021 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after acquiring an additional 431,435 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,339,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,777,000 after purchasing an additional 230,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $851.00.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

