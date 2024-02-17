Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) EVP Sells $383,166.20 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Equinix Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $856.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $816.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $779.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $661.66 and a 52-week high of $881.80.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $851.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,878,248,000 after buying an additional 33,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,807,000 after buying an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,096,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,227,000 after buying an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,574,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.