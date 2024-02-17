Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) EVP Sells $383,166.20 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Equinix Stock Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $856.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $816.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $779.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $661.66 and a 52-week high of $881.80.
Equinix Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.28%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,878,248,000 after buying an additional 33,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,807,000 after buying an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,096,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,227,000 after buying an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,574,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
Equinix Company Profile
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.
