Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,996 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $38,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after acquiring an additional 184,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,004,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,265,000 after buying an additional 251,778 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,855,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,228,000 after buying an additional 733,236 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,952,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,865,000 after buying an additional 5,495,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $66.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.71. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $74.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.55%.

ELS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

