Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,269 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.17% of Equity Residential worth $37,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,280 shares of company stock worth $1,646,835 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $60.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

