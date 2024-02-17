Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 83.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,387 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,858,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EPRT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $866,851.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,998,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $866,851.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,998,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $449,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,477 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.94%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

