EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,353 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of EVERTEC worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. TheStreet downgraded EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

