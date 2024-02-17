Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 624,783 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of Extra Space Storage worth $42,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $141.57 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $170.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

