Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,910,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 7,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of FSLY opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71. Fastly has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $1,687,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,402.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $98,785.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 462,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,976,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $1,687,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,402.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,088 shares of company stock worth $7,316,474 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Fastly by 1,420.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

