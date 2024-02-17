Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 151 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $928.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $954.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $794.75 and a 200-day moving average of $693.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.42 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

