Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 3,315 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 25,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 144,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,739,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,424,000 after acquiring an additional 38,693 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SIRI

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.