Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 385 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.16%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

