Fiera Capital Corp Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after buying an additional 52,106 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RWJ opened at $41.31 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $42.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.