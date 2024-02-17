Fiera Capital Corp Acquires New Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,248 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,182,724,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900,050 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in UBS Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,685,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,197,000 after purchasing an additional 649,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UBS Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,682,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,769,000 after purchasing an additional 520,403 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in UBS Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,021,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after buying an additional 103,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.
UBS Group Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $27.66 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48.
UBS Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 2.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.
UBS Group Profile
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.
