Fiera Capital Corp Acquires New Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,248 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,182,724,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900,050 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in UBS Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,685,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,197,000 after purchasing an additional 649,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UBS Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,682,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,769,000 after purchasing an additional 520,403 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in UBS Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,021,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after buying an additional 103,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $27.66 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.53%. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

