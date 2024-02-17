Fiera Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 1,677 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Ferguson by 99.4% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Ferguson by 56.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

Ferguson Price Performance

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $198.99 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $200.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.71. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FERG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

