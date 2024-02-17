Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $86.20. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

Insider Activity

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

