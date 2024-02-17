Fiera Capital Corp Buys 215 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $517,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $517,592.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,311. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $65.87 on Friday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $67.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average is $60.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEIC

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.