Fiera Capital Corp Buys 4,485 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after buying an additional 11,727,507 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after buying an additional 3,551,104 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,755,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,827 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,251 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $124.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $556.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.99. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $124.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.