Fiera Capital Corp Buys 8,605 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $494.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 560.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on OWL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

View Our Latest Report on OWL

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.