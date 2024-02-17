Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV opened at $100.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day moving average is $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.