Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JPM opened at $179.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $180.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,819 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.