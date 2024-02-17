Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,768.78 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,800.09. The company has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,659.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,453.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.