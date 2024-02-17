Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.41.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

