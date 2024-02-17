Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342,339 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,496,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,411,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% in the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $259.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $264.03.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

