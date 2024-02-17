Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter worth $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Toro by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter worth $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 903,088 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Toro by 336.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of TTC opened at $93.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.02 and its 200-day moving average is $90.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.90. The Toro Company has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $117.17.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Toro’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.01%.

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

