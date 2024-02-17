Fiera Capital Corp Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 81.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123,380 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,178,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,455,000 after buying an additional 180,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SSR Mining by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SSR Mining by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,344,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,041,000 after purchasing an additional 198,752 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,316,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,694,000 after purchasing an additional 81,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,644,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,455,000 after purchasing an additional 111,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $17.72.

Several research firms recently commented on SSRM. Scotiabank downgraded SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC cut SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

