Fiera Capital Corp Has $446,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 24.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 641,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,888,000 after buying an additional 125,091 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 63,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 540,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $87.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.73. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.90.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

