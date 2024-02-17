Fiera Capital Corp Has $494,000 Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in PTC by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 14.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in PTC by 0.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 168,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,864,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in PTC by 28.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in PTC by 9.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $178.19 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.44 and a 52 week high of $185.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $3,239,679.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,642,078.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,850 shares of company stock valued at $12,356,346 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

