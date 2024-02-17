Fiera Capital Corp Has $517,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Softbank Group CORP. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after buying an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,435,452,000 after buying an additional 874,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.7 %

TMUS stock opened at $160.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $165.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.47.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,771,434 shares of company stock valued at $450,707,053. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.