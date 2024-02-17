Fiera Capital Corp Has $535,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 39,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,019.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,834.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.2 %

HPE stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

