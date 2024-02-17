Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,875,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 215.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,378,000 after purchasing an additional 626,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,226,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 940.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,035,000 after acquiring an additional 321,198 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,045 shares of company stock worth $23,391,963 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

TRV opened at $217.53 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.68 and its 200 day moving average is $178.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

