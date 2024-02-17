Fiera Capital Corp Invests $214,000 in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,765 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE BHP opened at $60.34 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average of $59.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,833.33.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

