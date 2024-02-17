Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $325.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $330.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

