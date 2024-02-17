Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,553,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,589,691,000 after buying an additional 618,631 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,055,428,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,200,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,807,000 after acquiring an additional 584,501 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,514,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,337,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,740 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

BIP opened at $31.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.94 and a beta of 0.98. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,092.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIP. National Bank Financial cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

View Our Latest Report on BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.