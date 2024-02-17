Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,139 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,474 shares of company stock worth $17,275,900. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.5 %

BlackRock stock opened at $794.00 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $792.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $717.98.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

