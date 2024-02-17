Fiera Capital Corp Sells 12,617 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,617 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $141.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $228.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.52 and its 200 day moving average is $130.49.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

