Fiera Capital Corp Sells 266 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.16.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $81.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 903.32 and a beta of 2.27.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.