Fiera Capital Corp Sells 9,675 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGI opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

