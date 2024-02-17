Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $843.25

Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 843.25 ($10.65) and traded as high as GBX 857 ($10.82). Finsbury Growth & Income shares last traded at GBX 857 ($10.82), with a volume of 707,985 shares trading hands.

Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,224.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 843.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 843.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Finsbury Growth & Income

In other news, insider Simon Hayes acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.58) per share, with a total value of £25,140 ($31,750.44). 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Finsbury Growth & Income

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

